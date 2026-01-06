Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday responded to opposition criticism over the ruling Mahayuti's sweeping unopposed victories in upcoming civic polls. Speaking at a Dhule rally, Fadnavis quipped, 'If you feel the sting, what can I do?' in response to the backlash.

Defending the unopposed election of BJP corporators in Dhule, Fadnavis recalled that 35 MPs had been similarly elected during Congress rule, asserting there was no threat to democracy. He emphasized that Dhule had not seen development until the BJP assumed power.

Opposition parties, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, have challenged the legitimacy of these victories, calling for court intervention. Meanwhile, leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Harshwardhan Sapkal argue these uncontested wins undermine democratic rights, especially for younger voters.

