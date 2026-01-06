Left Menu

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis defends the ruling Mahayuti's unopposed victories in civic elections amid criticism from opposition parties. The opposition alleges that democracy is threatened by these uncontested wins. Legal actions and appeals to the State Election Commission are underway to address concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhule | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:26 IST
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday responded to opposition criticism over the ruling Mahayuti's sweeping unopposed victories in upcoming civic polls. Speaking at a Dhule rally, Fadnavis quipped, 'If you feel the sting, what can I do?' in response to the backlash.

Defending the unopposed election of BJP corporators in Dhule, Fadnavis recalled that 35 MPs had been similarly elected during Congress rule, asserting there was no threat to democracy. He emphasized that Dhule had not seen development until the BJP assumed power.

Opposition parties, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, have challenged the legitimacy of these victories, calling for court intervention. Meanwhile, leaders like Uddhav Thackeray and Harshwardhan Sapkal argue these uncontested wins undermine democratic rights, especially for younger voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail with Strict Conditions in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
2
G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

G7 Finance Ministers Gather to Strategize on Rare Earth Supply Chains

 Belgium
3
Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

Supriya Sule Raises Alarm Over Maharashtra Election Irregularities

 India
4
Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

Sebi Proposes 30-Day Lag for Stock Data Education Use

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026