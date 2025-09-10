Village Standoff: Police Thwarted During Rape Accused Arrest Attempt
Seven individuals have been arrested for obstructing police from capturing a rape suspect in Chehla village. A viral video and CCTV footage led to their identification. The rape suspect, Afzal, remains at large, with police efforts ongoing to capture him.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, seven individuals have been apprehended for impeding police from arresting a rape suspect in the village of Chehla. The incident, which took place on September 4, saw the suspects help the accused, Afzal, evade capture.
The arrests were conducted after the release of a viral video and analysis of CCTV footage that chronicled the disruption. The footage clearly depicted the obstruction efforts led by village head Mohammad Rauf and other local residents.
This situation continues to unfold as law enforcement remains committed to capturing Afzal, who has been on the run after being accused of raping a 23-year-old woman on August 29.
(With inputs from agencies.)
