Stranded in Nepal: The Diplomatic Mission for Indian Nationals

Reports are emerging of Indian nationals stranded in Nepal following violent protests that have rocked the Himalayan nation. Among them is a woman, linked to a volleyball league, who has made an urgent appeal to the Indian Embassy for assistance.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has re-shared a poignant video plea, urging the Ministry of External Affairs for an expedited evacuation. In a swift response, the Indian Embassy in Nepal took immediate action, reaching out to the distressed individual and providing emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens.

The political unrest in Nepal, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has prompted the army to patrol the streets and enforce a nationwide curfew. Foreign nationals have been advised to seek help from local security posts as the situation gradually stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)