Left Menu

Stranded in Nepal: The Diplomatic Mission for Indian Nationals

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney re-shared a post urging help for an Indian woman stranded in Pokhara amidst Nepal protests. The Indian Embassy responded promptly, providing emergency contact numbers. Amid unrest, Nepal enforced curfews and sought aid for foreigners. Sahney's appeal highlights diplomatic efforts in crisis scenarios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:41 IST
Stranded in Nepal: The Diplomatic Mission for Indian Nationals
Vikramjit Singh Sahney
  • Country:
  • India

Reports are emerging of Indian nationals stranded in Nepal following violent protests that have rocked the Himalayan nation. Among them is a woman, linked to a volleyball league, who has made an urgent appeal to the Indian Embassy for assistance.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has re-shared a poignant video plea, urging the Ministry of External Affairs for an expedited evacuation. In a swift response, the Indian Embassy in Nepal took immediate action, reaching out to the distressed individual and providing emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens.

The political unrest in Nepal, which led to the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has prompted the army to patrol the streets and enforce a nationwide curfew. Foreign nationals have been advised to seek help from local security posts as the situation gradually stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
2
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India
3
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
4
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025