Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, currently recuperating at a Mohali hospital, is considering a debt waiver for small farmers after Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh made the request. Mann praised contributions from Aulakh and Kapurthala-based Pritpal Singh Hanspal, highlighting commendable philanthropic efforts amid severe flooding in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:56 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Wednesday that his administration is weighing the option of waiving the debt for small farmers, in light of recent demands by Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh. The conversation between the two took place via video call, where Aulakh stressed the importance of aiding the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister, who is recovering from health issues in a Mohali hospital, expressed gratitude for Aulakh's help in assisting flood victims across Punjab. The region is currently experiencing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, affecting the livelihoods of many.

Mann also applauded the efforts of Kapurthala-based Pritpal Singh Hanspal, whose firm is providing boats for relief operations. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to flood relief and thanked the public for their donations to the CM Relief Fund, emphasizing that these contributions are essential in providing timely support to the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
2
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India
3
Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

Life Imprisonment for Trio Convicted in Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan's Murder

 India
4
Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

Unions Clash with Trump Over Immigration Raids in Schools and Churches

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025