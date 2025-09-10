Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Wednesday that his administration is weighing the option of waiving the debt for small farmers, in light of recent demands by Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh. The conversation between the two took place via video call, where Aulakh stressed the importance of aiding the agricultural sector.

The Chief Minister, who is recovering from health issues in a Mohali hospital, expressed gratitude for Aulakh's help in assisting flood victims across Punjab. The region is currently experiencing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, affecting the livelihoods of many.

Mann also applauded the efforts of Kapurthala-based Pritpal Singh Hanspal, whose firm is providing boats for relief operations. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to flood relief and thanked the public for their donations to the CM Relief Fund, emphasizing that these contributions are essential in providing timely support to the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)