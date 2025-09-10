Punjab Chief Minister Considers Debt Waiver for Small Farmers Amidst Flood Crisis
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, currently recuperating at a Mohali hospital, is considering a debt waiver for small farmers after Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh made the request. Mann praised contributions from Aulakh and Kapurthala-based Pritpal Singh Hanspal, highlighting commendable philanthropic efforts amid severe flooding in the state.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Wednesday that his administration is weighing the option of waiving the debt for small farmers, in light of recent demands by Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh. The conversation between the two took place via video call, where Aulakh stressed the importance of aiding the agricultural sector.
The Chief Minister, who is recovering from health issues in a Mohali hospital, expressed gratitude for Aulakh's help in assisting flood victims across Punjab. The region is currently experiencing one of its worst flood disasters in decades, affecting the livelihoods of many.
Mann also applauded the efforts of Kapurthala-based Pritpal Singh Hanspal, whose firm is providing boats for relief operations. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to flood relief and thanked the public for their donations to the CM Relief Fund, emphasizing that these contributions are essential in providing timely support to the affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blended Finance Scheme Touted as ‘Game-Changer’ for Emerging Farmers
Farmers Call Off Protest After Meeting Assurance with Rajasthan CM
Under farmers’ financial assistance scheme, AP govt has deposited Rs 3,173 cr in 47 lakh bank accounts of ryots: CM Naidu.
There will be no shortage of urea for farmers in Andhra, assures CM Naidu at Anantapur public meet.
Maharashtra's Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Nidhi Yojana Empowers Farmers with Rs 1,892.61 Crore Boost