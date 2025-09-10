Court Denies Bail in ISIS Module Case
A special court refused bail to Tabish Siddiqui, accused in an ISIS module case, citing active use of social media as evidence against his claimed mental illness. The court found substantial grounds to deny bail, seeing a high risk of repeated illegal activities if released.
- Country:
- India
A special court has rejected the bail application of Tabish Siddiqui, accused in an ISIS module case. His defense claimed schizophrenia and mental illness, but the court noted his use of sophisticated social media apps contradicted these claims.
The order from September 4 was publicly released recently, with the special NIA court highlighting Siddiqui's use of Telegram, WhatsApp, and Virtual Private Network as incompatible with claims of an unsound mind. The court noted Siddiqui's determination to execute acts threatening national security.
The NIA charged Siddiqui under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for supporting ISIS and its ideology, recruiting youths, and planning terrorist activities. Despite defense arguments citing mental illness and lack of evidence, the prosecution presented regular medical assessments indicating Siddiqui's fitness, leading the court to deny his bail.
