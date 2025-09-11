Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha
Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar targeted the group's political leadership, escalating tensions in the Middle East. The operation raised concerns about jeopardizing ceasefire talks in Gaza. Following the attack, regional diplomacy intensified, with leaders from the UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia visiting Qatar in a show of solidarity.
Israel's targeted airstrike aimed at Hamas leaders in Qatar has stirred international tensions, threatening ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The operation has drawn criticism, with diplomats fearing it might derail peace efforts.
Regional powers including UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia have stepped up diplomatic visits to Qatar against the backdrop of escalating military actions by Israel, which has extended its operations across the Middle East.
This operation followed a deadly attack in Jerusalem and comes amid heightened scrutiny from the international community, with significant diplomatic movements underway to address the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Qatar
- airstrike
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Middle East
- Doha
- diplomacy
- regional visit
ALSO READ
Starmer Calls for Humanitarian Change Amid Gaza Crisis
Diplomatic Discord: Israeli and British Leaders Clash Over Middle East Policies
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
EU Proposal to Suspend Trade with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Stirs Controversy
Canada Reassesses Ties with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions