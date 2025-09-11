Escalation in Middle East: Israel’s Airstrike on Hamas Leaders in Doha

Israel's targeted airstrike aimed at Hamas leaders in Qatar has stirred international tensions, threatening ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The operation has drawn criticism, with diplomats fearing it might derail peace efforts.

Regional powers including UAE, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia have stepped up diplomatic visits to Qatar against the backdrop of escalating military actions by Israel, which has extended its operations across the Middle East.

This operation followed a deadly attack in Jerusalem and comes amid heightened scrutiny from the international community, with significant diplomatic movements underway to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)