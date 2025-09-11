Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Immigration Raid: South Korean Workers Stuck in the US

A South Korean charter plane meant to repatriate detained Korean workers from a Georgia immigration raid was grounded. After negotiations, officials remain uncertain when they will be allowed to leave. The situation highlights tension over US immigration policies affecting South Korean workers and their companies’ operations in the US.

11-09-2025
A South Korean charter plane, which arrived in Atlanta to return over 300 Korean workers detained in a Georgia immigration raid, has had its expected departure cancelled. The workers, apprehended at a Hyundai battery plant site, remain in detention as officials negotiate their release.

The raid has prompted diplomatic discussions between the US and South Korean governments. South Korea secured agreements for the workers' release but faces delays in allowing them to fly home. Diplomatic tensions are evident, with South Korean media expressing outrage over the situation.

The incident underscores broader issues of immigration policy, with South Korean companies highlighting the need for better visa protections for skilled workers. As negotiations continue, the detained workers and their employers face uncertainty, and the episode strains US-South Korea diplomatic relations.

