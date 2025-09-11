Diplomatic Tensions: US Immigration Raid Shocks South Korea

A South Korean charter plane on Wednesday arrived in Atlanta to repatriate Korean workers detained during a recent immigration raid in Georgia. However, its departure was postponed, with South Korea's Foreign Ministry announcing the flight is now scheduled for Thursday noon without additional details.

The immigration raid occurred on September 4 when 475 workers, including over 300 South Koreans, were taken into custody at a Hyundai battery factory under construction. Video footage showing shackled detainees has stirred outrage in South Korea, a key US ally.

The South Korean government, after negotiations, secured the workers' release. The incident has reignited concerns over US visa systems and sparked media coverage of ongoing legislative discussions between South Korea and the US to facilitate a smoother entry for skilled Korean workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)