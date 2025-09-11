Taiwan Takes on China's Grey-Zone Warfare Threat to Undersea Cables

Taiwanese coast guard captain Juan Chung-ching is at the helm in the Taiwan Strait, vigilant against threats to the island's crucial undersea cables. These cables, essential for communication, are under scrutiny as potential targets in China's grey-zone warfare. Armed with water cannons and an autocannon, Juan and his team patrol near TP3, a cable China was accused of deliberately severing.

The patrols scaled up after two incidents this year linked to China-affiliated boats, pushing Taiwanese resources to their limits. The coast guard has stepped up 24-hour surveillance, with an alert system in place to identify suspicious activity, while attempts are made to warn vessels straying into restricted zones.

Taipei remains steadfast in rejecting Beijing's territorial claims, but continues to collaborate with allied nations for intelligence sharing. Concerns are mounting over the use of nearly 400 China-linked boats, some potentially convertible for military purposes, adding urgency to this high-stakes standoff.