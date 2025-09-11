Left Menu

Philippines Protests China's Nature Reserve Plan in Disputed Waters

The Philippines has protested China's plan to establish a nature reserve at Scarborough Shoal, a disputed area in the South China Sea. The move is seen as an infringement on Philippine rights and sovereignty. Manila demands China's withdrawal from the shoal and asks Beijing to comply with international law.

Updated: 11-09-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:05 IST
The Philippines expressed firm opposition Thursday to China's announcement of a nature reserve at the contentious Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

China's State Council has greenlit a national nature reserve scheme at the shoal, sparking a diplomatic protest from Manila. The Philippine government argues this violates their sovereignty and contradicts international law.

Incidents at Scarborough Shoal have escalated tensions, and the U.S. has vowed to support the Philippines, its treaty ally, in case of armed conflict in the area.

