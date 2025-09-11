Philippines Protests China's Nature Reserve Plan in Disputed Waters

The Philippines expressed firm opposition Thursday to China's announcement of a nature reserve at the contentious Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

China's State Council has greenlit a national nature reserve scheme at the shoal, sparking a diplomatic protest from Manila. The Philippine government argues this violates their sovereignty and contradicts international law.

Incidents at Scarborough Shoal have escalated tensions, and the U.S. has vowed to support the Philippines, its treaty ally, in case of armed conflict in the area.

