Telangana High Court Upholds Freedom of Speech in Landmark Ruling

The Telangana High Court has issued a significant ruling that prohibits automatic or mechanical arrests, underlining the necessity of proportionality in the criminal justice process.

Justice Tukaramji quashed three FIRs filed against Nalla Balu, a BRS social media worker, directing the Telangana police to adhere strictly to arrest guidelines already established in a precedent-setting case. The police alleged Balu posted inflammatory content against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party. However, the court found no substantive intention behind these posts to provoke unrest or defame.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao hailed the court's decision as a triumph for free speech and critiqued the Congress government for its alleged political harassment of BRS members. The ruling emphasizes the distinction between political opinion and criminal actions, safeguarding the right to freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)