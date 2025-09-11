Left Menu

India Urges Russia to Cease Recruiting Indians for Military Support

India demands Russia stop recruiting Indian nationals for military support roles while urging the release of all Indians in Russian armed forces. New Delhi warns citizens of the dangers involved in joining the Russian military, emphasizing repeated requests for the safe return of affected citizens.

India has demanded that Russia halt the recruitment of Indian nationals for roles as military support staff. The Indian government is also pressing for the release of all Indian citizens currently serving in the Russian armed forces.

In light of recent reports, New Delhi has reinforced its warning to Indian nationals against accepting offers to join the Russian military, citing the risks and dangers involved. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reaffirmed India's stance, mentioning multiple advisories issued over the past year.

India has raised this matter with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, advocating for the immediate cessation of recruitment and the safe return of Indian nationals. Jaiswal also emphasized the government's outreach to the families of affected citizens. This concern was previously addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year.

