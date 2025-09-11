Cross-Border Justice: Munawar Khan's Extradition from Kuwait

In a significant cross-border operation, Munawar Khan, an individual wanted in connection with cheating and forgery, has been extradited from Kuwait to India. Officials confirmed that this move was coordinated between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Ministry of External Affairs, and NCB-Kuwait, underscoring international collaboration in law enforcement.

Escorted by Kuwait security personnel, Khan arrived at Hyderabad Airport, where he was immediately taken into custody by the CBI's Special Task branch from Chennai. This operation highlights the concerted efforts and extensive planning that went into apprehending the fugitive, who had been evading Indian authorities.

According to a CBI spokesperson, Khan was implicated in a conspiracy involving forgery and defrauding the Bank of Baroda, before fleeing to Kuwait. His arrest and subsequent extradition reflect a larger trend, as over 130 fugitives have been repatriated to India leveraging Interpol support in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)