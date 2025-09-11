Left Menu

Coordinated Raids Foil Major Terror Plot in India

A Pakistan-backed terror module planning a major attack in India was dismantled by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Central agencies. Five operatives, including mastermind Ashar Danish, were arrested across multiple states. Raids uncovered materials for IEDs, preventing what could have been a significant terrorist strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:03 IST
Coordinated Raids Foil Major Terror Plot in India
In a successful counter-terrorism operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Central agencies busted a Pakistan-backed terror module, arresting five operatives across multiple states.

The key figure, Ashar Danish, was apprehended alongside others in a coordinated initiative that thwarted a potentially devastating attack in the country.

Authorities recovered materials used in making IEDs, unraveling a plan orchestrated from across the border via encrypted social media communication.

