Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

The Manipur government has urged the United Naga Council to lift its indefinite economic blockade on national highways amid concerns over border fencing between India and Myanmar. Dialogue involving the central government aims to address the issues, urging an end to the agitation for public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Manipur has issued a plea to the United Naga Council, imploring them to lift the ongoing indefinite economic blockade along key national highways. This follows a letter from the state's Chief Secretary, Puneet Kumar Goel, addressed to the UNC, highlighting ongoing discussions facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the Naga-inhabited border region between India and Myanmar.

According to the letter, the central government is cognizant of the concerns raised by the UNC about fencing projects in the region. It is committed to continuing dialogues with both UNC and other stakeholders before progressing with any construction works. A tri-party meeting involving these entities is scheduled at a time and place yet to be decided.

The call for the agitation's withdrawal comes after the UNC enforced a 'trade embargo', which has resulted in the stalling of over 100 goods and fuel transport vehicles along the vital NH 2 and NH 37 routes. The supply of essential items has been severely disrupted, underscoring the need for a resolution to alleviate the impact on local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

