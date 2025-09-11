Left Menu

Python Poachers Nabbed in Kerala Cooking Caper

Two individuals from Panapuzha, Kerala, have been arrested for allegedly hunting and cooking a python. The incident took place at Pramod's residence after the reptile was captured from a nearby rubber plantation. Forest officials intervened, seizing the snake remains and curry. Legal action has been undertaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Kerala's Panapuzha region, local residents Pramod and Bineesh have been arrested for hunting and cooking a python. The duo allegedly captured the snake from a nearby rubber plantation before preparing it as a meal at Pramod's house.

Forest authorities, acting on an anonymous tip-off, raided the residence, discovering both parts of the snake and the cooked dish, leading to the immediate apprehension of the suspects. The operation was led by Thaliparamba Range Officer Suresh P.

The accused have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and were presented to the court, where they were remanded in custody, reaffirming the region's commitment to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

