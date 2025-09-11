Rising Perils: Aid Workers Targeted in South Sudan Kidnappings
The number of kidnappings of aid workers in South Sudan has sharply increased this year, raising concerns for staff safety and the disruption of humanitarian efforts. The new trend of ransom kidnappings poses an escalating threat in a region already grappling with conflicts and pressing humanitarian needs.
The surge in kidnappings targeting aid workers in South Sudan has alarmed international humanitarian groups. With over 30 workers abducted just this year, this marks more than double the cases recorded in 2024, sparking severe concern among aid agencies providing crucial life-saving services.
Analysts warn that while abductions for political reasons have a history in South Sudan, the emergence of kidnappings for ransom is a troubling trend that could significantly hinder humanitarian operations. This has been confirmed by recent tragic incidents, including the death of James Unguba, an aid worker who died in captivity.
The instability in the region continues as political struggles and violence persist, exacerbated by economic decline and armed groups. With key donors reviewing their support, the safety of aid workers remains precarious as efforts to address the humanitarian crisis are critically hampered.
