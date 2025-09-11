Left Menu

Supreme Court Awaits Verdict on Presidential Reference: A Constitutional Dilemma

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a presidential reference questioning if constitutional timelines can be set for governors and the President regarding assent to state bills. This follows a 10-day hearing, involving significant opposition from several states and key legal figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:24 IST
Supreme Court Awaits Verdict on Presidential Reference: A Constitutional Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has withheld its decision on a controversial presidential reference seeking clarity on whether constitutional timelines can be established for governors and the President when assenting to state bills. This comes after a comprehensive 10-day hearing.

The courtroom drama saw the Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, examine arguments from high-profile attorneys, including Attorney General R Venkataramani. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the Centre's stance against opposition from states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The discussion revolves around the powers outlined in Article 200, concerning governors' abilities to manage state legislature bills. President Droupadi Murmu's inquiry emerges from the April 8 apex court decision advocating timeline impositions, a move contested by several senior advocates representing opposition states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 Global
2
UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, over links with Epstein, reports AP.

UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Ma...

 Global
3
Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

 Global
4
Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025