Supreme Court Awaits Verdict on Presidential Reference: A Constitutional Dilemma

The Supreme Court has withheld its decision on a controversial presidential reference seeking clarity on whether constitutional timelines can be established for governors and the President when assenting to state bills. This comes after a comprehensive 10-day hearing.

The courtroom drama saw the Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, examine arguments from high-profile attorneys, including Attorney General R Venkataramani. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the Centre's stance against opposition from states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The discussion revolves around the powers outlined in Article 200, concerning governors' abilities to manage state legislature bills. President Droupadi Murmu's inquiry emerges from the April 8 apex court decision advocating timeline impositions, a move contested by several senior advocates representing opposition states.

(With inputs from agencies.)