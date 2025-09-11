Indore Man Arrested for Social Media Remarks Against Jain Monks

In Indore, a 63-year-old man was apprehended by police on Thursday for reportedly making inflammatory comments against Jain monks and disturbing communal harmony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh mentioned that the man, Arvind Jain, was the subject of a complaint by a community member. The complaint charged him with posting offensive remarks about Jain monks on social media platforms.

The situation escalated when the complainant confronted Jain, who then allegedly threatened the complainant and demanded Rs 25,000. Authorities are currently engaged in a thorough investigation of the case.