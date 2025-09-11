Left Menu

Indore Man Arrested for Social Media Remarks Against Jain Monks

A 63-year-old man in Indore, identified as Arvind Jain, was arrested for allegedly making offensive remarks against Jain monks on social media. The arrest came after a complaint from a community member, who claimed the accused also demanded money. Police are conducting a detailed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:54 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

In Indore, a 63-year-old man was apprehended by police on Thursday for reportedly making inflammatory comments against Jain monks and disturbing communal harmony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh mentioned that the man, Arvind Jain, was the subject of a complaint by a community member. The complaint charged him with posting offensive remarks about Jain monks on social media platforms.

The situation escalated when the complainant confronted Jain, who then allegedly threatened the complainant and demanded Rs 25,000. Authorities are currently engaged in a thorough investigation of the case.

