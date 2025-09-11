Left Menu

Security Protocol Breaches: CRPF Flags Concerns Over Rahul Gandhi's Movements

The Central Reserve Police Force has raised concerns over security protocol breaches by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. While providing Z plus security, CRPF has flagged unscheduled movements by Gandhi that may risk his safety. The force emphasizes adherence to security guidelines for the protection of high-risk individuals.

The Central Reserve Police Force has highlighted security protocol breaches involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, according to official sources.

Known for providing 'Z plus' armed protection, CRPF's VIP security wing has drawn attention to Gandhi's unscheduled movements, which pose added risks to the leader, designated as a high-risk protectee.

A letter addressing these concerns was sent to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, underscoring the necessity of following central 'yellow book' guidelines for VIP security to avert potential risks.

