Unhelmeted Car: The Ghaziabad Traffic Challan Blunder

A unique traffic incident occurred in Ghaziabad where a car owner received a challan for not wearing a helmet. The mix-up involved a car photo being linked to a two-wheeler violation. Authorities acknowledged the mistake and commenced a probe into the error.

In a curious case from Ghaziabad, a car owner was mistakenly fined for not wearing a helmet, raising eyebrows as to how the error occurred.

The traffic challan raised on Monday mistakenly associated a car, identified by a local registration number, with a two-wheeler violation. This unusual mix-up, highlighted near the Ajnara Society crossing, has become a hot topic online.

Responding to the incident, Additional DCP (Traffic) Sachidanand attributed the mistake to 'human error' and assured a thorough investigation. The photograph of the car, parked incorrectly, was wrongly incorporated into a fine meant for a two-wheeler violation, explained traffic officials.

