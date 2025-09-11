Left Menu

Delhi Police Foil Terror Plot Linked to Pakistan, Arrest Five Suspects

The Delhi Police Special Cell dismantled a terror module connected to Pakistan, arresting five individuals after extensive raids. Radicalized through social media, the suspects planned to establish a 'Khilafat zone' in India. The arrests thwarted a significant terror threat, with ongoing investigations into their network and plans.

Updated: 11-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:50 IST
The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully dismantled a terror module suspected of having links to Pakistan, arresting five operatives after conducting raids across various states, an official announced Thursday.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah, the suspects were radicalized via social media by a handler based in Pakistan and were allegedly planning to acquire land and declare it a 'Khilafat zone' to wage 'jihad' in India.

The operation uncovered significant evidence, including weapon components and explosive devices, as investigators assess the group's connections, funding sources, and potential targets, thereby thwarting a major terror attack in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

