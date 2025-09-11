European Security at Risk: Dutch Government Summons Russian Ambassador

The Dutch government has summoned Russia's ambassador to the Netherlands following breaches of Polish airspace by Russian drones earlier this week. This development was confirmed by Foreign Minister David van Weel on X, supporting a prior report by Dutch news agency ANP.

Minister van Weel stated, "Russia's reckless violation of Polish airspace threatens our European security. That is why I had the Russian ambassador summoned today," condemning Russia's actions. The Dutch stance highlights the seriousness of this breach.

Van Weel warned that Russia's actions are a potential trigger for further escalation in the region, a concern that has urged the Netherlands to act firmly against such international airspace violations. The call to the ambassador reflects Europe's commitment to maintaining regional security.

