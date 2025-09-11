Left Menu

Evergrande Liquidation Moves: A Step Towards Recovery

Evergrande Property Services Group has received a proposal from China Evergrande Group's liquidators to sell shares. The liquidators are seeking potential buyers, with final proposals expected in November. Trading is set to resume from September 12, marking a significant development in the company's recovery process.

Updated: 11-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:35 IST
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd has received a significant proposal from the liquidators of China Evergrande Group. This strategic move aims to divest shares held by China Evergrande Group and its holdings in the company.

The liquidators plan to reach out to select potential investors, inviting them to submit their final transaction proposals by November. This move is part of a broader effort to address the financial challenges faced by the group.

In response to this development, Evergrande Property Services is preparing to resume trading of its shares, with activities slated to recommence on September 12. This step marks a critical phase in revitalizing the company's operations.

