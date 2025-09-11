Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Death Sentence in 2014 Uttarakhand Case

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man on death row for the 2014 rape and murder in Uttarakhand, citing lack of evidence. The bench criticized the hasty application of capital punishment, highlighting the importance of proof beyond doubt and addressed the prosecution's failures, including unreliable DNA evidence and lacking motive.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a man accused of raping and murdering a girl in 2014. The apex court highlighted the prosecution's failure to establish a comprehensive and credible chain of evidence against the accused.

Judges Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta criticized the hasty imposition of capital punishment, noting that it undermines the rule of law. They emphasized that death penalties must only be applied in 'rarest of rare' cases due to their irreversible nature.

The bench pointed out the prosecution's inability to prove motive and faults in the forensic evidence, particularly the DNA analysis. This case signifies the judiciary's dedication to upholding justice by requiring irrefutable proof before condemning an individual to death.

