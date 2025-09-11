Left Menu

Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case

A rifle used in the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk was found to contain ammunition with transgender and antifascist ideological engravings. This discovery was reported by the Wall Street Journal and is based on internal law enforcement information. The rifle magazine held three unfired, engraved rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:08 IST
Ammunition with Ideological Engravings Found in Activist's Shooting Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent investigation has uncovered that the ammunition found in the rifle used to shoot U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk bore engravings of transgender and antifascist ideology. This significant discovery was reported by the Wall Street Journal, referencing a source familiar with the ongoing investigation and an internal law enforcement bulletin.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that there were three unfired rounds in the rifle's magazine, all containing the engraved wording. This new information adds a complex layer to the investigation, which continues to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Law enforcement agencies are exploring all angles to determine the motives behind the attack, which has sent ripples through the political community. The engravings on the ammunition present vital clues as authorities piece together the intent and affiliations of the perpetrator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

Rajasthan to Launch Platform for Entrepreneurs Inspired by Silicon Valley

 India
2
Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Resilience Plans

Gujarat CM Tackles Banaskantha Flood Crisis: On-Ground Relief and Future Res...

 India
3
Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

Barcelona's Rough Start: Missing Players and Stadium Woes

 Spain
4
Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

Cuba's Power Grid: Crisis and Recovery Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025