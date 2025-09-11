U.S. Aims for New Trade Deals Despite Global Challenges

In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed confidence in the country's ability to secure trade deals with several international partners. He emphasized resolving issues with India, particularly concerning their purchase of Russian oil.

Lutnick outlined significant prospects with Taiwan and Switzerland, anticipating that agreements with these countries would be reached promptly. He pointed out that discussions with South Korea are progressing, though they're contingent on the finalization of documentation.

While questions arose about the possible impact of an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, Lutnick chose not to relate this domestic issue to international trade negotiations.