U.S. Aims for New Trade Deals Despite Global Challenges

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about finalizing trade deals with India, Taiwan, and Switzerland. He noted India's reliance on Russian oil as a hurdle to overcome, while a deal with South Korea awaits completion. Lutnick refrained from linking a recent immigration raid to negotiations.

In an interview with CNBC, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed confidence in the country's ability to secure trade deals with several international partners. He emphasized resolving issues with India, particularly concerning their purchase of Russian oil.

Lutnick outlined significant prospects with Taiwan and Switzerland, anticipating that agreements with these countries would be reached promptly. He pointed out that discussions with South Korea are progressing, though they're contingent on the finalization of documentation.

While questions arose about the possible impact of an immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, Lutnick chose not to relate this domestic issue to international trade negotiations.

