BMC Draft Ward Delimitation Sparks Civic Engagement

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received feedback on draft ward delimitation ahead of civic elections. Chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Chahal, 277 suggestions and objections were heard. The process continues with more feedback scheduled and elections set for later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:27 IST
BMC Draft Ward Delimitation Sparks Civic Engagement
In a robust display of civic engagement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) processed 277 suggestions and objections on the draft ward delimitation ahead of the upcoming civic elections. This extensive feedback was part of the second day of public hearings held on Thursday.

The session took place at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, strategically located opposite the Mantralaya in south Mumbai. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal led the hearings, having been designated as the authorised officer in charge of the delimitation process.

The civic body announced that further submissions will be reviewed on September 13. Published on August 22, the draft notification received 492 submissions from citizens between August 22 and September 4. On the first day, 189 suggestions and objections were addressed, as Mumbai prepares for elections later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

