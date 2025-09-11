Left Menu

Belarusian Political Drama: Prisoner Release

One of 52 prisoners released by Belarus, at the request of U.S. President Trump, has refused to enter Lithuania. Footage shows a man, possibly opposition politician Mikola Statkevich, sitting in a neutral zone between Belarus and Lithuania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Belarus-Lithuania border as one of the 52 prisoners released by Belarus reportedly refused to cross into Lithuania. This move followed a request from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Webcam footage depicted the man, dressed in black, sitting on a low wall in the neutral zone, capturing the tension of the standoff.

The Belarusian human rights group Viasna identified the individual as Mikola Statkevich, a prominent opposition politician, hinting at deeper political undercurrents behind this refusal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

