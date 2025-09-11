Revamping Justice: The Impact of India's New Criminal Laws
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced that India's criminal justice system has been overhauled with the implementation of three new laws, focusing on victim-centric and justice-oriented approaches. These laws aim to replace colonial-era regulations and strengthen policies against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled sweeping changes in India's criminal justice system, emphasizing a shift towards a victim-centric approach. Three new laws have been introduced, replacing antiquated colonial-era statutes, with the aim to make the justice system more transparent and efficient.
Addressing an exhibition on the new criminal laws organized by the Economic Offences Wing of the state police, Sinha highlighted the landmark overhaul that took place on July 1, 2024. The 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita', 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam' represent a collective vision of modernized justice in India.
Sinha noted the significant step of defining terrorism within the criminal justice framework for the first time since independence, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. He praised the Economic Offences Wing for their role in educating the public on these critical changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes
Kerala High Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Calls for Tradition and Transparency
India Rebukes Pakistan's Persistent Terrorism Tactics at UNHRC
FDA Cracks Down on Misleading Drug Ads: A Push for Transparency