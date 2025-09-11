Left Menu

Revamping Justice: The Impact of India's New Criminal Laws

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced that India's criminal justice system has been overhauled with the implementation of three new laws, focusing on victim-centric and justice-oriented approaches. These laws aim to replace colonial-era regulations and strengthen policies against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled sweeping changes in India's criminal justice system, emphasizing a shift towards a victim-centric approach. Three new laws have been introduced, replacing antiquated colonial-era statutes, with the aim to make the justice system more transparent and efficient.

Addressing an exhibition on the new criminal laws organized by the Economic Offences Wing of the state police, Sinha highlighted the landmark overhaul that took place on July 1, 2024. The 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita', 'Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita', and 'Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam' represent a collective vision of modernized justice in India.

Sinha noted the significant step of defining terrorism within the criminal justice framework for the first time since independence, reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. He praised the Economic Offences Wing for their role in educating the public on these critical changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

