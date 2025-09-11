Left Menu

Major Ganja Bust in Udupi: Over 65 kg Seized

Udupi police seized over 65 kg of ganja and arrested two individuals in a significant anti-narcotics operation. The haul, intercepted at Kinnimulki Swagatha Gopura, included contraband valued between Rs 32 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more individuals involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to narcotics operations in the region, Udupi police successfully seized over 65 kg of ganja and apprehended two key suspects on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence, a specialized police unit intercepted the suspects near Kinnimulki Swagatha Gopura in Kadekar village, thwarting their suspected attempt to distribute the narcotics. The accused, identified as Ganesh from Hunsur and P Gopal Reddy from Anantapur, were taken into custody with contraband valued between Rs 32 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The police also confiscated two mobile phones, cash, and a lorry alleged to have been used for transporting the drugs. Preliminary investigations point to the Andhra-Odisha border as the source, and police continue to pursue further links in the case, said Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

