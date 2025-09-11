Major Ganja Bust in Udupi: Over 65 kg Seized

In a significant blow to narcotics operations in the region, Udupi police successfully seized over 65 kg of ganja and apprehended two key suspects on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence, a specialized police unit intercepted the suspects near Kinnimulki Swagatha Gopura in Kadekar village, thwarting their suspected attempt to distribute the narcotics. The accused, identified as Ganesh from Hunsur and P Gopal Reddy from Anantapur, were taken into custody with contraband valued between Rs 32 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The police also confiscated two mobile phones, cash, and a lorry alleged to have been used for transporting the drugs. Preliminary investigations point to the Andhra-Odisha border as the source, and police continue to pursue further links in the case, said Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)