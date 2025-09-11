Dramatic Arrest: Infamous Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

A notorious member of the Rohit Godara gang was apprehended following a confrontation with law enforcement in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, according to sources Thursday morning.

Identified as Ankit, the suspect allegedly opened fire at the Special Cell team, which was attempting to intercept him near Shah Alam Bandh Road. In the ensuing exchange, Ankit sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, said police sources.

After being subdued, Ankit was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. With a history of multiple criminal offenses and a lengthy attempt to evade capture, Ankit's arrest is anticipated to yield significant intelligence on the inner workings of the Rohit Godara gang.

