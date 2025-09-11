Left Menu

Dramatic Arrest: Infamous Gang Member Nabbed in Delhi Shootout

Ankit, a member of the Rohit Godara gang, was arrested after a shootout in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. He fired at a Special Cell team and was injured in the retaliatory fire. Ankit, with multiple criminal cases, is being interrogated for crucial information on the gang's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:18 IST
Ankit
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious member of the Rohit Godara gang was apprehended following a confrontation with law enforcement in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, according to sources Thursday morning.

Identified as Ankit, the suspect allegedly opened fire at the Special Cell team, which was attempting to intercept him near Shah Alam Bandh Road. In the ensuing exchange, Ankit sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, said police sources.

After being subdued, Ankit was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for medical care. With a history of multiple criminal offenses and a lengthy attempt to evade capture, Ankit's arrest is anticipated to yield significant intelligence on the inner workings of the Rohit Godara gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

