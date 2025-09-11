Controversial Caribbean Strike: Venezuela and US in Tensions
The Venezuelan government disputes U.S. claims that a military strike on a Caribbean boat was justified. Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello stated none of the deceased were gang members or drug traffickers. Venezuela criticizes the U.S. for using lethal force and has bolstered its military presence in response.
In a recent development that has escalated tensions between Venezuela and the United States, Venezuelan officials have refuted claims by the U.S. government regarding a military strike on a boat in the Caribbean. The strike resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals, none of whom were linked to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to the country's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.
The U.S. administration under President Donald Trump alleged that the vessel was transporting illegal narcotics, yet it has failed to provide comprehensive evidence to back the operation, drawing criticism from both Venezuelan authorities and U.S. Congress members. Cabello highlighted the absence of drug trafficking ties among the deceased and condemned the use of lethal force as unjustified.
In response to the incident, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the deployment of forces across hundreds of strategic locations as a demonstration of military readiness. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds a video of the strike, which Venezuela claims has been doctored using artificial intelligence.
