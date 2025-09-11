Tragic End: Arrests Made in Fatal Acid Attack Case

Four suspects have been detained in connection to a fatal acid attack that claimed the life of Rajkumar Tiwari in a village under Bansdeeh police jurisdiction. The incident transpired on the evening of September 3, and the victim died from his injuries later in a hospital in Mau district.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh reported that the investigation is now considering charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, following an initial complaint by the victim's grandmother. These charges are framed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused—identified as Sangeeta Pandey, Durgesh Upadhyay alias Golu, Durgesh Kumar Pandey, and Santosh Yadav—have allegedly confessed, citing harassment of a family member as the motive. They are now in custody as the legal proceedings commence.

