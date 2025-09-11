Outcry Over Surge in Extrajudicial Killings in Dominican Republic

In the Dominican Republic, concerns grow among activists as extrajudicial killings rise significantly. Recently, police shot dead five individuals deemed as suspected criminals in Santiago de los Caballeros.

Police claim the suspects initiated the gunfire, yet the escalating number of such incidents raises red flags. Manuel María Mercedes, president of the National Human Rights Commission, urges transparent investigations.

Mercedes highlights fears of the emergence of a death penalty through police actions, defying constitutional and international norms. The National Human Rights Commission notes over 150 extrajudicial executions in 2025 alone, sparking calls for independent inquiries.

