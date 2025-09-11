Outcry Over Surge in Extrajudicial Killings in Dominican Republic
Activists in the Dominican Republic criticize a rise in extrajudicial killings by police, who recently shot five suspected criminals. Questioning motives and procedures, these activists demand transparent investigations, concerned about due process and a potential adoption of de facto death penalty in the country.
In the Dominican Republic, concerns grow among activists as extrajudicial killings rise significantly. Recently, police shot dead five individuals deemed as suspected criminals in Santiago de los Caballeros.
Police claim the suspects initiated the gunfire, yet the escalating number of such incidents raises red flags. Manuel María Mercedes, president of the National Human Rights Commission, urges transparent investigations.
Mercedes highlights fears of the emergence of a death penalty through police actions, defying constitutional and international norms. The National Human Rights Commission notes over 150 extrajudicial executions in 2025 alone, sparking calls for independent inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meghalaya Revamps Policies: Boosting Revenue and Enhancing Power Sector Transparency
Kerala High Court Clears Global Ayyappa Sangamam Amid Calls for Tradition and Transparency
Ajit Pawar Advocates Transparency in Economic Development Schemes
Flotilla Under Fire: Activists Face Repeated Attacks
Uttar Pradesh Launches Sweeping Probe into Higher Education Transparency