Mastermind Behind 'Haidari Dal' Fake News Network Arrested

A suspected orchestrator of a network accused of disseminating fake news through social media platforms was detained on Thursday, according to police sources. The network in question, operating under the name 'Haidari Dal,' reportedly aims at upsetting communal peace via inflammatory content.

Manush Parikh, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), revealed that multiple cases were lodged against 'Haidari Dal Bareilly' accounts for allegedly stirring religious tensions and sharing inappropriate material. Despite past interventions, these accounts were resurrected and continued spreading false news.

Authorities, utilizing the cyber and surveillance cell resources, tracked the operator to Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. The suspect, Akbar Ali, originally from Uttar Pradesh, admitted to using various accounts like 'Haidari Dal Official' to propagate fake news. His actions involved editing videos to falsely portray events, thereby inciting communal discord.