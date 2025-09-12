Brazilian Supreme Court Edges Closer to Bolsonaro Conviction
A Brazilian Supreme Court panel is on the brink of convicting former President Jair Bolsonaro for organized crime related to an alleged attempted coup. With the majority vote secured, the court is set to decide on his sentence, which could potentially lead to a lengthy imprisonment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 00:37 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
A majority of justices on Brazil's Supreme Court have taken a crucial step towards convicting former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges of organized crime.
Bolsonaro stands accused of attempting to orchestrate a coup d'etat to remain in power after his defeat in the 2022 elections.
The verdict, pending sentence confirmation, could result in a prison term stretching over several decades, as his legal team prepares for an appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement