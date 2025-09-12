Brazilian Supreme Court Edges Closer to Bolsonaro Conviction

A majority of justices on Brazil's Supreme Court have taken a crucial step towards convicting former President Jair Bolsonaro on charges of organized crime.

Bolsonaro stands accused of attempting to orchestrate a coup d'etat to remain in power after his defeat in the 2022 elections.

The verdict, pending sentence confirmation, could result in a prison term stretching over several decades, as his legal team prepares for an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)