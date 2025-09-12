Left Menu

Germany's Support for UN Two-State Resolution Amidst Global Debate

Germany will support a United Nations resolution advocating a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Germany does not yet recognize a Palestinian state. While various countries including Britain and France plan to recognize Palestine, the United States cautions against such recognition, citing potential complications.

Germany has announced its support for a United Nations resolution backing a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, despite refraining from recognizing a Palestinian state. A government spokesperson emphasized Germany's long-standing advocacy for a peaceful coexistence between the two territories.

Countries like Britain, France, and Canada are gearing up to endorse Palestinian statehood at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. However, the United States remains opposed to such actions, warning its allies about the potential repercussions of recognizing Palestinian independence.

Critics argue that recognizing a Palestinian state holds mainly symbolic value due to the lack of tangible impact on the ground by states that have recognized Palestine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stressed that formal recognition could introduce further complexities to the situation.

