Qatar at the UN: Mediating Amidst Accusations

Qatar accused Israel at the UN of trying to derail peace efforts in Gaza by targeting Hamas leaders in Doha. Despite this, Qatar pledged to continue mediation. The Qatari Prime Minister criticized Israeli indifference towards hostages held by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 02:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a United Nations session on Thursday, Qatar leveled accusations against Israel, alleging attempts to undermine peace initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The claims centered around Israel's actions against Hamas leaders residing in Doha. Despite this, Qatar remains committed to mediating the conflict.

Speaking to the international body, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani expressed concern over the situation. He criticized Israeli leadership for their apparent disregard for the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing the human cost of the conflict.

Qatar used this platform to affirm its dedication to facilitating dialogue and resolution, despite the rising tensions and challenges faced at the international level.

