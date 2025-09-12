Senate Poised to Confirm Trump's Economic Advisor to Federal Reserve

The U.S. Senate on Thursday advanced the confirmation process for President Donald Trump's economic advisor, Stephen Miran, to join the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee. The move ensures that Miran might participate in the upcoming interest rate deliberations.

As per the Senate schedule laid out by Republican leaders, the full Senate will conduct a vote on Monday evening to confirm Miran's appointment. Lawmakers will initially hold a procedural vote which, once approved, will pave the way for Miran's official confirmation.

The Federal Reserve is set to commence its significant two-day meeting on Tuesday, with policy discussions culminating in a vote on Wednesday to decide the future course of interest rates.

