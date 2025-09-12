Left Menu

Madrid Talks: Trade Truce, TikTok, and Economic Security

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is set to meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid to discuss trade, economics, and national security issues. Their discussions will cover the status of TikTok, efforts against money laundering, and extending their trade truce. This meeting follows previous discussions on tariffs and agricultural trade issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 06:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid next week to discuss trade, economic, and national security topics, according to the Treasury. These talks will also address TikTok's status and collaborative efforts to fight money laundering.

Bessent's visit is part of a September tour that includes stops in Spain and Britain, where he will accompany President Donald Trump during his state visit with King Charles. The Madrid meeting marks the fourth major face-to-face discussion between Bessent and He in 2023, focused on maintaining a trade truce and restoring the flow of Chinese exports like rare earth minerals to the U.S.

Despite some progress, major challenges persist, such as unresolved agricultural trade disputes and imposing tariffs. Adding to the agenda is the threatened ban on TikTok unless it shifts to U.S. ownership before a September 17 deadline, extending U.S.-China economic tensions.

