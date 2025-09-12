Left Menu

Sudan's Conflict: The Unexpected Drone Warfare Advancements

Recent sightings of long-range kamikaze drones near Nyala airport in Sudan showcase a shift in the country's war tactics. These advanced drones, potentially Chinese-manufactured, signal escalated paramilitary air capabilities amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis. Accusations between regional powers further complicate this tumultuous conflict, threatening regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:32 IST
Sudan's Conflict: The Unexpected Drone Warfare Advancements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking development, more than a dozen long-range kamikaze drones have been observed near an airport controlled by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The appearance of these drones, during a major assault on army territory in May, suggests a significant enhancement in the RSF's military capabilities, potentially altering the trajectory of the war.

The two-and-a-half-year-long conflict between the RSF and Sudanese army has precipitated one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. This strife, which has attracted varied foreign interests, risks fragmenting the strategically vital, gold-rich nation along the Red Sea. Analysis by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, verified by Reuters, revealed 13 delta-wing drones and launching gear at Nyala airport in Darfur as of May 6.

These drones, designed to impact targets with a range of approximately 2,000 km, outstrip any previous models known to be in the RSF's arsenal. The ambiguous origin of these drones, possibly tracing back to Chinese manufacture, highlights the international dimension of this conflict. Allegations of UAE involvement, persistently denied by the Gulf nation, further complicate the situation.

TRENDING

1
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India
2
Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid Crisis

Gen Z Protests Prompt Nepal Political Leaders to Reconsider Leadership Amid ...

 Kathmandu
3
Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

Radhakrishnan's Rise: From RSS to India's Vice Presidency

 India
4
Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

Delhi High Court Shields Abhishek Bachchan's Image Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025