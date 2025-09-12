Sudan's Conflict: The Unexpected Drone Warfare Advancements

In a shocking development, more than a dozen long-range kamikaze drones have been observed near an airport controlled by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The appearance of these drones, during a major assault on army territory in May, suggests a significant enhancement in the RSF's military capabilities, potentially altering the trajectory of the war.

The two-and-a-half-year-long conflict between the RSF and Sudanese army has precipitated one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. This strife, which has attracted varied foreign interests, risks fragmenting the strategically vital, gold-rich nation along the Red Sea. Analysis by the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab, verified by Reuters, revealed 13 delta-wing drones and launching gear at Nyala airport in Darfur as of May 6.

These drones, designed to impact targets with a range of approximately 2,000 km, outstrip any previous models known to be in the RSF's arsenal. The ambiguous origin of these drones, possibly tracing back to Chinese manufacture, highlights the international dimension of this conflict. Allegations of UAE involvement, persistently denied by the Gulf nation, further complicate the situation.