Controversy Erupts Over Adani's Coal Mining Project in Dhirauli

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accuses Adani Group of illegally felling trees for a coal project in Madhya Pradesh, bypassing essential legal clearances. The project allegedly violates the Forest Rights Act and tribal rights protected by the Constitution, with displaced communities facing further eviction despite local protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jairam Ramesh, a prominent Congress leader, has voiced strong allegations against the Adani Group, accusing the conglomerate of contravening environmental and tribal laws in Madhya Pradesh. Ramesh claims that the group is cutting down valuable forest trees on government land in Dhirauli without the required Stage-II forest clearance.

The senior leader insists that these actions blatantly violate the Forest Rights Act (FRA) of 2006 and the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) of 1996. The coal block lies in a Fifth Schedule Area, where constitutional protections for tribal rights are mandated, yet required Gram Sabha consultations reportedly have not been conducted.

Furthermore, Ramesh highlights the risk of double displacement for local tribes, stressing that forests offer more than mere sustenance and are sacred to indigenous communities. As the Modi government purportedly expedites these plans without proper legal clearances, concerns rise over ecological and social impacts.

