PM Modi's Historic Visit: Uniting Manipur in Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur marks a significant moment, as he unveils Rs 8,500 crore in development projects after over two years of ethnic violence. His arrival symbolizes hope for unity and rebuilding between the Kuki and Meitei communities while addressing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Manipur, marking his first trip to the state since ethnic violence erupted over two years ago. During his visit, Modi will unveil development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore, with foundation stones laid for initiatives valued at Rs 7,300 crore from Churachandpur's Peace Ground and further inaugurate projects totaling Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal.

Amidst continuing criticism from opposition parties over his absence during the strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands, Modi's visit signals an effort to address and heal the grievances. Ahead of the visit, Manipur authorities have heightened security, enacting specific guidelines for attendees at the events.

The Manipur government has implemented precautionary measures, including a ban on air guns in Churachandpur, and both state and central forces have been deployed in key areas. Modi's visit is being celebrated by various community organizations as a historic event, seen as an opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

