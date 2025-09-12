Exploring EB-5: A Pathway to America for Indian Professionals

Indians are increasingly turning to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program as a viable avenue for entering the United States, a trend highlighted by Indian American immigration attorney Nadadur S Kumar. With a minimum investment requirement of $800,000, the EB-5 program provides a green card for foreign investors.

The growing popularity of this program is particularly notable among Indian students and professionals in STEM fields. Many individuals transitioning from F-1 to H-1B visas in the US are capitalizing on rising property values and parental support to meet the financial demands of this pathway.

Nadadur emphasized that the increased interest in EB-5 is driven by numerical factors rather than discriminatory practices. This opportunity is gaining traction as a mainstream option rather than a niche strategy among aspiring immigrants.

