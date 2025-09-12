Left Menu

Poland Accuses Russia of Intentional Drone Incision

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk affirmed that recent drone incursions into Polish airspace by Russia were intentional, despite U.S. President Trump's considerations of it as accidental. Poland, backed by NATO aircraft, responded by shooting down the drones. The UN Security Council is set to discuss the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:40 IST
Poland Accuses Russia of Intentional Drone Incision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical development, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted on Friday that the drone incursions into Poland's airspace were deliberate acts by Russia, disputing suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that the incident might have been accidental.

The confrontation earlier this week marks a notable escalation, with Poland shooting down the drones in coordination with NATO allies. This incident represents the first instance of live-fire response by a NATO member during Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The situation has prompted Poland to call for a meeting of the UN Security Council, underlining the severity and potential global implications of the incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025