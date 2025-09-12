Poland Accuses Russia of Intentional Drone Incision
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk affirmed that recent drone incursions into Polish airspace by Russia were intentional, despite U.S. President Trump's considerations of it as accidental. Poland, backed by NATO aircraft, responded by shooting down the drones. The UN Security Council is set to discuss the incident.
In a significant geopolitical development, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk asserted on Friday that the drone incursions into Poland's airspace were deliberate acts by Russia, disputing suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that the incident might have been accidental.
The confrontation earlier this week marks a notable escalation, with Poland shooting down the drones in coordination with NATO allies. This incident represents the first instance of live-fire response by a NATO member during Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The situation has prompted Poland to call for a meeting of the UN Security Council, underlining the severity and potential global implications of the incursions.
