Left Menu

Nepal Eases Curfew Strain for Stranded Foreign Nationals

Nepal has implemented temporary measures to aid foreign nationals stranded due to curfews in Kathmandu. These include free visa exit permits and arrangements for those with lost passports. Officials will allow visa transfers for emergency travel documents. Curfews remain in place during specified hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 13:46 IST
Nepal Eases Curfew Strain for Stranded Foreign Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has introduced temporary measures to assist foreign nationals stranded in the country due to ongoing curfews in the Kathmandu Valley.

Immigration officials announced that international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can acquire exit permits and regularize visas without extra fees, according to a report from The Himalayan Times on Friday.

The assistance will be offered at both immigration offices and departure points. In addition, provisions have been made for visa transfers in cases of lost passports during recent disturbances. Travellers with emergency passports or other embassy-issued travel documents will have their visas transferred to new documents under existing regulations, ensuring a smooth departure process, officials confirmed.

Authorities have enforced a prohibition order in the Kathmandu Valley from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, followed by a curfew from 7:00 pm on Friday until 6:00 am on Saturday, continuing throughout the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

Teen Prodigy Cooper Lutkenhaus Poised for Historic World Championships Debut

 Global
2
Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

Sachin Pilot Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' and Criticizes Election Commission

 India
3
Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from Sep 17 to ensure discipline, unity: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Coal India to introduce uniform for workers, officials for first time from S...

 India
4
Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr National Critical Mineral Mission: G Kishan Reddy in Ranchi.

Public, private sectors being encouraged to participate in Rs 32,000 cr Nati...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025