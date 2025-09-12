Nepal Eases Curfew Strain for Stranded Foreign Nationals

Nepal has introduced temporary measures to assist foreign nationals stranded in the country due to ongoing curfews in the Kathmandu Valley.

Immigration officials announced that international travellers whose visas were valid through September 8 can acquire exit permits and regularize visas without extra fees, according to a report from The Himalayan Times on Friday.

The assistance will be offered at both immigration offices and departure points. In addition, provisions have been made for visa transfers in cases of lost passports during recent disturbances. Travellers with emergency passports or other embassy-issued travel documents will have their visas transferred to new documents under existing regulations, ensuring a smooth departure process, officials confirmed.

Authorities have enforced a prohibition order in the Kathmandu Valley from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, followed by a curfew from 7:00 pm on Friday until 6:00 am on Saturday, continuing throughout the night.

