Left Menu

Supreme Court's Push for Disability Rights: A Call for Equal Opportunity

The Supreme Court is urging the Indian government to address discrimination against persons with disabilities in employment, advocating for measures that support their upward movement if they exceed unreserved category thresholds. A nationwide initiative, 'Project Ability Empowerment,' is set to assess care facilities under the RPwD Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:08 IST
Supreme Court's Push for Disability Rights: A Call for Equal Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat workplace discrimination, the Supreme Court of India on Friday implored the Centre to explain whether measures exist to allow persons with disabilities who exceed the cut-off in open category positions to advance accordingly.

The decision coincides with the initiation of 'Project Ability Empowerment,' a nationwide initiative aimed at scrutinizing care facilities for individuals with cognitive disabilities. This project will be executed by eight National Law Universities under the Supreme Court's direction.

Highlighting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the apex court emphasized the necessity for an inclusive interpretation of job reservations to eradicate systemic barriers. The court has sought a governmental update on these efforts by mid-October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

 India
2
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

 India
3
SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

 India
4
ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025