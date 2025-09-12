Supreme Court's Push for Disability Rights: A Call for Equal Opportunity

In a significant move to combat workplace discrimination, the Supreme Court of India on Friday implored the Centre to explain whether measures exist to allow persons with disabilities who exceed the cut-off in open category positions to advance accordingly.

The decision coincides with the initiation of 'Project Ability Empowerment,' a nationwide initiative aimed at scrutinizing care facilities for individuals with cognitive disabilities. This project will be executed by eight National Law Universities under the Supreme Court's direction.

Highlighting the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the apex court emphasized the necessity for an inclusive interpretation of job reservations to eradicate systemic barriers. The court has sought a governmental update on these efforts by mid-October.

(With inputs from agencies.)