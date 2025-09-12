Punjab's Battle Against Floods: Relief on the Horizon
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is spearheading efforts to provide relief and compensation to flood-affected residents. Following a hospital stay, Mann held virtual meetings with officials, advancing medical aid and financial relief. Compensation distribution is set within a month, with comprehensive assessments of damages underway.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, recently discharged from a Mohali hospital, is intensifying relief efforts following the state's devastating floods. On Friday, Mann met with deputy commissioners and senior officials to accelerate the relief and rescue operations for affected residents.
During a news conference, Mann assured the public of his well-being and reiterated the government's commitment to swiftly disburse compensation to the affected individuals, with the aim to complete this process by Diwali, October 21. The administration has already called for the completion of Special Girdwari reports on losses within a month.
So far, 55 lives have been claimed by the floods, with financial aid provided to the kin of 42 victims. Mann criticized previous governments' paltry compensations and emphasized comprehensive damage assessments, pledging personal oversight until all affected receive due relief.
