Left Menu

Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Assam Police have deported 39 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators, highlighting the state's intensified efforts against illegal immigration. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized Assam's commitment to an infiltration-free state. The government has implemented new SOPs under the Immigrants Act, approving immediate deportation of illegal entrants within specified conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:36 IST
Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move to curb illegal immigration, Assam Police deported 39 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi district, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Taking to the social media platform 'X,' Sarma detailed the operation, stating, 'They entered without permission, We Pushed Back with precision.' He reiterated the state's commitment to identifying and extraditing illegal entrants.

In recent months, nearly 500 alleged infiltrators have been deported to Bangladesh, underscoring the state's intensified measures. The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned a Standard Operating Procedure under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, facilitating the prompt removal of illegal immigrants when detected near the border or within a short timeframe post-entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

Uttarakhand's New Recruitment Rules Streamline Youth Opportunities

 India
2
Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

Massive Liquor Seizure Crushed in Gujarat Prohibition Crackdown

 India
3
SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

SpiceJet's Airborne Drama: Wheel Disappears Mid-Flight

 India
4
ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

ECB Rate Strategy: Prolonged Steadiness or Imminent Hike?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025