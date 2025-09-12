Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

In a determined move to curb illegal immigration, Assam Police deported 39 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators from the Sribhumi district, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Taking to the social media platform 'X,' Sarma detailed the operation, stating, 'They entered without permission, We Pushed Back with precision.' He reiterated the state's commitment to identifying and extraditing illegal entrants.

In recent months, nearly 500 alleged infiltrators have been deported to Bangladesh, underscoring the state's intensified measures. The Assam Cabinet has sanctioned a Standard Operating Procedure under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, facilitating the prompt removal of illegal immigrants when detected near the border or within a short timeframe post-entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)